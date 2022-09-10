Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

Kistos Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 580 ($7.01) on Wednesday. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 665 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £480.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 527.93.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

