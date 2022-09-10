Kleros Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Kleros has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $1.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

