Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $61.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

