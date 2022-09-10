Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Koolearn Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLTHF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Koolearn Technology has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

