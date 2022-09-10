Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.
Kroger Price Performance
Kroger stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More
