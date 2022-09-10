Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

