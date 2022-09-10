Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kroger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 15,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

