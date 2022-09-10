KStarCoin (KSC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.93 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

