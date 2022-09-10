KuCoin Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.78 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00045708 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $956.69 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com/#.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

