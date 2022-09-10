KZ Cash (KZC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,602.81 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

