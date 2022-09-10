La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

