La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
