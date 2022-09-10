LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday.
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
