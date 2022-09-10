LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.