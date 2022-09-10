LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.