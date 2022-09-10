Lanceria (LANC) Market Capitalization Hits $551,108.27

Lanceria (LANC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $551,108.27 and approximately $5,738.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002074 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria (CRYPTO:LANC) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

