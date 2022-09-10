Lanceria (LANC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $543,878.29 and approximately $5,912.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.