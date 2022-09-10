Landbox Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $76,410.66 and $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015476 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020207 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
