Landbox Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $76,410.66 and $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.