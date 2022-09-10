Landshare (LAND) One Day Volume Tops $22,480.00

Landshare (LAND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Landshare has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $22,480.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,600 coins and its circulating supply is 2,904,101 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

