Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Position Lessened by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5 %

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.28 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.