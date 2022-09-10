Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 363,653 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 81.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

