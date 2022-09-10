Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,441. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

