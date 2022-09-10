Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 4.4 %

LRCDF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.