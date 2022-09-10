Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Has $168.60 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,759,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244,386 shares during the period. Toast comprises 36.9% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $168,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth about $142,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 5.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

