Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 833,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Bird Global accounts for 0.4% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bird Global

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,824 shares of company stock valued at $164,851. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bird Global Price Performance

BRDS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.