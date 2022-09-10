Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,974,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,000. Yext makes up approximately 10.5% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Yext by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

