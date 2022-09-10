Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.0% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

