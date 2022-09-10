Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $139.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $333.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

