Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 649,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $89,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 383,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.