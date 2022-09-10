Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 160,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

