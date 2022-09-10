Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,060,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day moving average is $229.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

