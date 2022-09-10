Lee Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE SPGI opened at $369.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

