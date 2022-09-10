Lee Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

