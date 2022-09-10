Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Match Group makes up about 1.9% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

