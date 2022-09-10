Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.0% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

