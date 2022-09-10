Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

