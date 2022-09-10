Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 9,885 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average of $174.03. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

