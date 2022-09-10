Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Moody’s comprises about 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $299.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

