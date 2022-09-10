Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 295 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.