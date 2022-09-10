Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.23. Leju shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 6,379 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
