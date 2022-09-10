Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.23. Leju shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 6,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

