Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 19.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lemonade by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.60. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.