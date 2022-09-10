Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $681,280.48

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $681,280.48 and $171,626.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About Leonicorn Swap

Leonicorn Swap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,118,969 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leonicorn Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leonicorn Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

