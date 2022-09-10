Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $152,288.81 and approximately $118.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.72 or 0.08123323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00180833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00294469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00729119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00610211 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

