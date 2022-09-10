LGL Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

