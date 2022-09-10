LGL Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.21.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
