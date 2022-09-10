LGL Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.