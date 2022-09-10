LGL Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

