LGL Partners LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

