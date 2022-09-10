LGL Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 84,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

