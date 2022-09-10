LGL Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 558,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,666,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,892,000 after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

