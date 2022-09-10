LGL Partners LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.