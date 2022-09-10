LGL Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

