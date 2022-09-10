Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,895 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $30,403,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,171,000 after buying an additional 1,041,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7,238.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 681,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,665,000 after buying an additional 672,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

LBTYA stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,507 shares of company stock worth $1,067,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

