Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.44

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 3801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.